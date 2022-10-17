Official: US will never recognize Russia's claims to any annexed parts of Ukraine.
September 21, 2022 12:14 am
U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Sept. 20 that Russia is rushing to hold pseudo-referendums on the annexation of Ukrainian territories in response to Ukraine’s gains on the battlefield, as well as to prepare for its “potential mobilization." He said that it’s an “affront to the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that underpin the international system and lie at the heart of the United Nations Charter.”
