Official: Ukraine strikes Russian collaborator's property in Kherson Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
September 4, 2022 3:44 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
According to the mayor of Oleshky city, Yevhen Ryshchuk, the construction facility hit by Ukraine belongs to Volodymyr Saldo, a Russian-installed proxy in Kherson Oblast.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.