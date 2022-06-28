Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 28, 2022 4:15 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Deputy Lviv Oblast Governor Andrii Hodyk, Ukraine’s air defense has shot down 24 cruise missiles and 11 drones that targeted Lviv Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. "Given the resources that they (the military of the Air Command 'West') had, they are doing a fantastic job," Hodyk said.

