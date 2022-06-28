Official: Ukraine shoots down 24 Russian missiles over Lviv since Feb. 24
June 28, 2022 4:15 pm
According to Deputy Lviv Oblast Governor Andrii Hodyk, Ukraine’s air defense has shot down 24 cruise missiles and 11 drones that targeted Lviv Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine. "Given the resources that they (the military of the Air Command 'West') had, they are doing a fantastic job," Hodyk said.