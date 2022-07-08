Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Official: Ukraine hits Russian ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast.

July 8, 2022 1:50 pm
According to Serhii Khlan, an adviser to the governor of Kherson Oblast, Ukraine hit a Russian ammunition depot in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka on July 8. Serhii Bratchuk, a spokesman for Odesa Oblast's administration, also confirmed it, saying that some equipment had been destroyed and “several dozen” Russian troops had been killed. Ria Melitopol, a news outlet based in Russian-occupied Melitopol, reported that Ukrainian forces had hit Russia’s positions at Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

