Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Sievierodonetsk military administration, told CNN that Russian forces had captured the frontline village of Toshkivka in Luhansk oblast on June 20. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai earlier said that Ukraine controlled only the Azot plant in the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk and that fierce fighting was now concentrated in the industrial area of the city.