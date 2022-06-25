Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalOfficial: Russian troops capture village on outskirts of Sievierodonetsk.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 8:43 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Sievierodonetsk military administration, told CNN that Russian forces had captured the frontline village of Toshkivka in Luhansk oblast on June 20. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai earlier said that Ukraine controlled only the Azot plant in the strategic city of Sievierodonetsk and that fierce fighting was now concentrated in the industrial area of the city. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok