Official: Russian military shells Chernihiv Oblast with artillery.
September 3, 2022 8:06 pm
Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said that more than 50 explosions were heard in the village of Mykhailychna Sloboda on Sept. 3. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged. No casualties were reported.
