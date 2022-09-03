Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

September 3, 2022 8:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Governor Vyacheslav Chaus said that more than 50 explosions were heard in the village of Mykhailychna Sloboda on Sept. 3. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings were damaged. No casualties were reported. 

