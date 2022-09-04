Official: Russian military blocks humanitarian aid to occupied Enerhodar
September 4, 2022 2:37 pm
The city's mayor, Dmytro Orlov, said Russians have been blocking humanitarian aid to Enerhodar for the second day in a row, turning the trucks back and claiming the city's residents don't need anything. The cargo included diapers for children and bedridden adults, hygiene kits for families with children and people with disabilities, and food for the most vulnerable.
