Official: Russian invaders making ‘business on blood’ in occupied Enerhodar
June 26, 2022 8:44 pm
According to Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov, Russian occupying forces are demanding a ransom of $1,700 for the release of the hostages. Hundreds of citizens are currently being held captive, including skilled workers from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and some have been beaten or electrocuted, Orlov said in a Telegram post on June 26.