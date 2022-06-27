Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Monday, June 27, 2022

externalOfficial: Russian invaders making ‘business on blood’ in occupied Enerhodar

This item is part of our running news digest

June 26, 2022 8:44 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Enerhodar Mayor Dmytro Orlov, Russian occupying forces are demanding a ransom of $1,700 for the release of the hostages. Hundreds of citizens are currently being held captive, including skilled workers from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and some have been beaten or electrocuted, Orlov said in a Telegram post on June 26. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
