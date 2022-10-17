Official: Russian forces step up ‘filtration’ in occupied Mariupol, arrest local residents
September 19, 2022 2:11 pm
According to the adviser to Mariupol mayor, Petro Andriushchenko, Russian occupiers have recently increased the number of law enforcement patrolling the city and conducting ID checks. The official added that Russians are also stepping up the mobilization campaign among locals and conducting counter-partisan measures. First arrests of locals have already been reported, according to Andriushchenko.
