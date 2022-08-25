Official: Russia shells Velyka Kostromka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, with Uragan rockets
August 25, 2022 10:39 pm
Several residential and agricultural buildings in the village were destroyed as a result of the attack on Aug. 25 though nobody was hurt, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council.
