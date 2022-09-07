Official: Russia returns body of British aid worker with signs of torture.
September 7, 2022 10:27 pm
Russia had announced the death in custody of volunteer Paul Urey in July, saying he died "as a result of stress and illness." Given the clear signs of harsh torture on Urey's body, there was no doubt regarding what he had been through, according to Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian parliament's human rights ombudsman. Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced a criminal investigation into the circumstances of Urey's death.
