externalOdesa resident sentenced to 8 years in prison for providing Russian forces with information about Ukrainian military

June 8, 2022 6:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The man, Viktor, whose first name only was revealed, sent Russian proxies in occupied territories of Donbas information about the locations of Ukrainian checkpoints in Odesa Oblast, RFE/RL reports. The court verdict said the man also searched for other pro-Russian Ukrainians in the area and offered them similar jobs.

