Odesa resident sentenced to 8 years in prison for providing Russian forces with information about Ukrainian military
June 8, 2022 6:36 pm
The man, Viktor, whose first name only was revealed, sent Russian proxies in occupied territories of Donbas information about the locations of Ukrainian checkpoints in Odesa Oblast, RFE/RL reports. The court verdict said the man also searched for other pro-Russian Ukrainians in the area and offered them similar jobs.