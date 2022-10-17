Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
October 15, 2022 3:16 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Kirill Stremousov, a deputy head of the Russian illegal occupation government in Kherson Oblast, said that the Ukrainian military is trying to launch an offensive near the village of Dudchany. The offensive was also reported by several pro-Kremlin war journalists, including Yevgeny Poddubny and Alexander Kots. Ukraine has not yet confirmed the reports. The Ukrainian military reported on Oct. 12 that it had destroyed an ammunition depot near Dudchany, as well as a control post and a communication hub in Kherson Oblast's Sukhanovo district. 

