NYT: US creates contingency plans in case Russia uses chemical, biological, or nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 24, 2022 2:20 am
A team of national security officials, known as the Tiger Team, is also considering responses if Russia attacks convoys in NATO territories bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine, according to officials involved in the process. These contingencies will be central in an upcoming NATO meeting between the leaders of all member states on March 24.