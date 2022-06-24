Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
March 24, 2022 2:20 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
A team of national security officials, known as the Tiger Team, is also considering responses if Russia attacks convoys in NATO territories bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine, according to officials involved in the process. These contingencies will be central in an upcoming NATO meeting between the leaders of all member states on March 24.

