externalNYT: Satellite imagery suggests bodies lay in Bucha for weeks, despite Russian claims.

April 5, 2022 1:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russia's claim that civilians were massacred after their soldiers left was debunked by the images provided by Maxar Technologies. The images provided to the New York Times show that a number of dead bodies had been on the street of Bucha since March 11, when Russia, by its own account, occupied the town. Russia called the images of atrocities in Bucha “another hoax” and called for an emergency UN Security Council meeting on what it called “provocations of Ukrainian radicals.”

