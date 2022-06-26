New York Times: Allied commandos coordinate supplies and train Ukrainians.
June 26, 2022 3:45 am
The New York Times cites official sources who state that special forces operatives play a large role in organizing and delivering armaments into Ukraine to help stave off Russia's invasion, as well as providing training. The same sources report that the CIA has been playing a significant role in delivering crucial intelligence to Kyiv.