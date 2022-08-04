As a result of Russian shelling on an evacuation bus near the village of Dovhove, Kherson Oblast on Aug. 1, three people were killed and another five injured. Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the joint southern command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said Russian forces fired at the bus with mortars. The bus was going from the occupied settlement of Starosillya to Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.