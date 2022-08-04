Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNumber of victims of shelled evacuation bus in Kherson Oblast reaches 3 killed, 5 wounded

August 2, 2022 3:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As a result of Russian shelling on an evacuation bus near the village of Dovhove, Kherson Oblast on Aug. 1, three people were killed and another five injured. Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson for the joint southern command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, said Russian forces fired at the bus with mortars. The bus was going from the occupied settlement of Starosillya to Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. 

