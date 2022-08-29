Norway to provide $200 million for Ukraine to buy gas
August 29, 2022 7:26 pm
"It is now a matter of urgency to help Ukraine increase its store of natural gas before winter arrives. The gas will help to alleviate the country’s grave humanitarian situation," reads the Norwegian government's statement published on Aug. 29.
