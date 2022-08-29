Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, August 29, 2022

externalNorway to provide $200 million for Ukraine to buy gas

This item is part of our running news digest

August 29, 2022 7:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

"It is now a matter of urgency to help Ukraine increase its store of natural gas before winter arrives. The gas will help to alleviate the country’s grave humanitarian situation," reads the Norwegian government's statement published on Aug. 29.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok