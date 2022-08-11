Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNorthern European countries agree to allocate 1.5 billion euros to support Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 9:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said at a donor conference in Copenhagen that the funds can be spent on weapons and military training. The participants of the conference also agreed that Iceland would spearhead a demining project in Ukraine. “The struggle of Ukraine is our struggle,” Bodskov said. 

