Northern European countries agree to allocate 1.5 billion euros to support Ukraine.
August 11, 2022 9:06 pm
Danish Defense Minister Morten Bodskov said at a donor conference in Copenhagen that the funds can be spent on weapons and military training. The participants of the conference also agreed that Iceland would spearhead a demining project in Ukraine. “The struggle of Ukraine is our struggle,” Bodskov said.