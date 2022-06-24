Nine injured in Russia’s shelling of Mykolaiv during past 24 hours.
May 22, 2022 4:04 pm
As of May 22, 151 people injured by Russia’s attacks are hospitalized in Mykolaiv, the city’s council reported.
