externalNine injured in Russia’s shelling of Mykolaiv during past 24 hours.

May 22, 2022 4:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
As of May 22, 151 people injured by Russia’s attacks are hospitalized in Mykolaiv, the city’s council reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
