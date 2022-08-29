Next Ramstein Format meeting to be held in Germany on Sept. 8.
August 29, 2022 5:43 pm
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will personally hold a meeting of Ukraine Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany. Austin invited defense ministers and senior officials from around the world to discuss the war in Ukraine and various security issues facing U.S. allies and partners.
