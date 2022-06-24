New York Times: US intelligence helps Ukraine kill Russian generals.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 5, 2022 6:29 am
Senior U.S. officials said that the U.S. has provided intelligence about Russian units that has allowed Ukrainian forces to target and kill Russian generals on the frontlines. Ukraine’s military has reportedly killed 12 Russian generals thus far, although U.S. officials declined to confirm the numbers. This assistance is part of a classified effort by the Biden administration to provide real-time battlefield intelligence to Ukraine.