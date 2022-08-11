Images published by Planet Labs show three craters where buildings at the Saki air base were struck. Burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes are also visible. A series of major explosions took place at the airfield on Aug. 9, injuring at least 14 people and killing one. Russia claimed that no attack on the airfield took place, and Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied its participation. However, analysts say the explosions were most likely caused by a Ukrainian attack.