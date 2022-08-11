Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNew images show results of explosions at Russian air base in Crimea.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 11, 2022 10:25 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Images published by Planet Labs show three craters where buildings at the Saki air base were struck. Burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes are also visible. A series of major explosions took place at the airfield on Aug. 9, injuring at least 14 people and killing one. Russia claimed that no attack on the airfield took place, and Ukraine neither confirmed nor denied its participation. However, analysts say the explosions were most likely caused by a Ukrainian attack.

