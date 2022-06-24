Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNetherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic expel Russian diplomats over espionage.

March 29, 2022 7:04 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
17 Russian diplomats have been expelled from the Netherlands, 21 from Belgium, and 1 from the Czech Republic. "Together with our allies, we are reducing the Russian intelligence presence in the EU," Czech foreign ministry wrote on Twitter. Additionally, Ireland has asked four senior Russian diplomats to leave because their activities are not in accordance with the international standards.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
