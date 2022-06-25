Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalNearly two-thirds of Ukrainian children have been internally displaced or fled the country.

June 15, 2022 1:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Afshan Khan, UNICEF's Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia, speaking in New York, said: "The numbers are staggering. Almost two thirds of Ukrainian children are displaced either internally or across the border as refugees." She also added that 277 children have been killed and another 456 were injured since the start of the invasion. According to Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office, the number of killed children is higher and sits at 288.

