NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the deterrence plans had been developed over several years to strengthen the alliance’s collective security and would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert, as well as further increasing the presence of troops on its eastern flank. "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history, and deny Ukraine its free and independent path," he said at a press conference. Stoltenberg said that the 30-nation alliance will be holding a virtual emergency summit, which would be joined by the leaders of Sweden, Finland and European Union institutions. (edited)