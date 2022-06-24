Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalNATO puts warplanes on high alert, activates defense plans.

This item is part of our running news digest

February 24, 2022 2:30 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the deterrence plans had been developed over several years to strengthen the alliance’s collective security and would include putting over 100 warplanes on high alert, as well as further increasing the presence of troops on its eastern flank. "Russia is using force to try to rewrite history, and deny Ukraine its free and independent path," he said at a press conference. Stoltenberg said that the 30-nation alliance will be holding a virtual emergency summit, which would be joined by the leaders of Sweden, Finland and European Union institutions. (edited) 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok