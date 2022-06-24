Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalNATO allies could be involved into safe passage of civilians and wounded soldiers from occupied Mariupol.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 20, 2022 8:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Victoria Nuland, the U.S. under-secretary of state for political affairs, said there “was some hope that the Russians might allow” safe passage for civilians and wounded soldiers from Mariupol. Previously, such attempts have failed “a number of times,” and ultimately the security of the corridor should be ensured by the Russian side, she added.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok