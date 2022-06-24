NATO allies could be involved into safe passage of civilians and wounded soldiers from occupied Mariupol.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 20, 2022 8:53 pm
Victoria Nuland, the U.S. under-secretary of state for political affairs, said there “was some hope that the Russians might allow” safe passage for civilians and wounded soldiers from Mariupol. Previously, such attempts have failed “a number of times,” and ultimately the security of the corridor should be ensured by the Russian side, she added.