externalNational Guard: Withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk was to save soldiers' lives, move them to better-fortified positions

June 25, 2022 10:18 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The process of withdrawing soldiers from the fiercely contested city of Sievierodonetsk lasted several days but was only revealed on June 24 due to security concerns, Press Officer of Rapid Response Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard Kharyton Starskyi reported. Moving troops to more strategic important areas such as Lysychansk will allow Ukrainian forces to prepare for a more effective counteroffensive in the future, he added. 

