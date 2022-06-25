National Guard: Withdrawal from Sievierodonetsk was to save soldiers' lives, move them to better-fortified positions
June 25, 2022 10:18 am
The process of withdrawing soldiers from the fiercely contested city of Sievierodonetsk lasted several days but was only revealed on June 24 due to security concerns, Press Officer of Rapid Response Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard Kharyton Starskyi reported. Moving troops to more strategic important areas such as Lysychansk will allow Ukrainian forces to prepare for a more effective counteroffensive in the future, he added.