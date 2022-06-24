National Bank of Ukraine: Russian occupiers seek to introduce rubles in occupied areas of Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
March 29, 2022 3:28 pm
The National Bank of Ukraine said the move was a violation of international law.
