Friday, June 24, 2022

Mriya aircraft pilot criticizes Antonov for not saving legendary plane.

March 20, 2022 11:49 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Dmytro Antonov, the chief pilot of the world’s largest cargo aircraft An-225 Mriya that was operated by Ukraine’s Antonov company and was ruined by a Russian attack near Kyiv on Feb. 27, has publicly criticized the company for not transferring Mriya abroad before the war started. The man claimed that the decision was not made as the company's top management fled Ukraine two weeks before the war. The company denied the accusations on March 19.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok