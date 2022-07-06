MP from Zelensky's party charged with high treason.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 6, 2022 6:03 pm
The Prosecutor General's Office said it had charged Oleksiy Kovalyov, who was previously a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelensky's Servant of the People party, with high treason. According to the investigation, Kovalyov has publicly supported Russian troops and agreed to serve in Kherson Oblast's Russian occupation government. Kovalyov was expelled from Zelensky's party in May.