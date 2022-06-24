Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMoscow-linked bishop asks Putin to release Mariupol defenders.

May 10, 2022 12:21 amby Oleg Sukhov
Metropolitan Onufry, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church's Ukrainian branch, called on the Russian dictator to release them under the "extraction" procedure - a military term for relocating personnel out of a hostile environment. He urged Putin to show humanism to commemorate Easter and Victory Day and suggested that a third country act as a neutral intermediary. The highly fortified Azovstal steel plant, the only pocket of resistance in Mariupol, is being stormed by Russian troops.

Oleg Sukhov
Author: Oleg Sukhov

Oleg Sukhov is a political reporter at the Kyiv Independent. He is a former editor and reporter at the Moscow Times. He has a master's degree in history from the Moscow State University. He moved to Ukraine in 2014 due to the crackdown on independent media in Russia and covered war, corruption, reforms and law enforcement for the Kyiv Post.

