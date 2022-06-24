Metropolitan Onufry, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church's Ukrainian branch, called on the Russian dictator to release them under the "extraction" procedure - a military term for relocating personnel out of a hostile environment. He urged Putin to show humanism to commemorate Easter and Victory Day and suggested that a third country act as a neutral intermediary. The highly fortified Azovstal steel plant, the only pocket of resistance in Mariupol, is being stormed by Russian troops.