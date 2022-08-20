Explosions that sounded like Russian forces were fighting off a drone were heard above Zaozerne in western part of occupied Crimea, ccording to Refat Chubarov, head of Mejlis, a representative body of Crimean Tatars. Sergey Aksyonov, a Russian-installed proxy in Crimea, said that it was the work of air defense and the target had been hit. Earlier, an explosion was heard in Sevastopol, with the Russian-installed "governor" of occupied Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev saying that a drone hit the roof of the fleet's headquarters. There were no casualties reported in both of the incidents.