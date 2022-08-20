Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 20, 2022

externalMore explosions reported in occupied Crimea

This item is part of our running news digest

August 20, 2022 1:20 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Explosions that sounded like Russian forces were fighting off a drone were heard above Zaozerne in western part of occupied Crimea, ccording to Refat Chubarov, head of Mejlis, a representative body of Crimean Tatars. Sergey Aksyonov, a Russian-installed proxy in Crimea, said that it was the work of air defense and the target had been hit. Earlier, an explosion was heard in Sevastopol, with the Russian-installed "governor" of occupied Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev saying that a drone hit the roof of the fleet's headquarters. There were no casualties reported in both of the incidents.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok