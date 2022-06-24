Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMoody's downgrades Russia's credit rating close to default.

This item is part of our running news digest

March 6, 2022 1:47 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Rating agency Moody's expects the Russian economy to shrink by 7% in 2022 and decline further in 2023.

