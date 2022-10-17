Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
September 25, 2022 7:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Protests were held in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan in the North Caucasus, and other locations. Demonstrators in the village of Endirey blocked a federal highway. The demonstrations were triggered by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's Sept. 21 decision to announce the mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine. More than 1,300 people have already been detained for participating in the protests.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
