Mobilization sparks protests in Russia's Dagestan.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 25, 2022 7:13 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Protests were held in Makhachkala, the capital of Dagestan in the North Caucasus, and other locations. Demonstrators in the village of Endirey blocked a federal highway. The demonstrations were triggered by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's Sept. 21 decision to announce the mobilization of conscripts for the war against Ukraine. More than 1,300 people have already been detained for participating in the protests.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.