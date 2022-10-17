Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ministry: Telecom companies restore internet in Kharkiv, Sumy

October 10, 2022 10:06 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine is providing enough fuel to telecom companies to save or restore internet and mobile communication in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, according to the Digital Transformation Ministry.

Russia's mass missile strike on Oct. 10 led to a significant deterioration of internet and mobile communications in the country.

