Ministry: Telecom companies restore internet in Kharkiv, Sumy
October 10, 2022 10:06 pm
Ukraine is providing enough fuel to telecom companies to save or restore internet and mobile communication in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts, according to the Digital Transformation Ministry.
Russia's mass missile strike on Oct. 10 led to a significant deterioration of internet and mobile communications in the country.
