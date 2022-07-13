Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 13, 2022
However, Russia is not interested in allowing Ukraine to export grain because exports will generate revenue, and this will make Ukraine stronger, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in an interview with El Pais, a Spanish newspaper. On July 12, the Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine, Turkey, the UN, and Russia would hold talks on grain exports in Istanbul. Currently, 22 million tons of grain have been blocked in Ukraine due to Russia's naval blockade of the Black Sea ports.

