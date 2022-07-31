Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMinister: Government to start mandatory evacuation of civilians from Donetsk Oblast.

July 30, 2022 8:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that the evacuation must start before the heating season and added that 200,000 civilians must be evacuated. If someone refuses to evacuate, they will be forced to sign a document to take responsibility for any possible risks, she said. There is no proper electricity supply and no gas supply in the region, while Russia keeps destroying heating equipment, Vereshchuk added.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
