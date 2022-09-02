Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, September 2, 2022

externalMinister: 185,000 Ukrainian children went to school in Poland this year.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 2, 2022 3:01 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Polish Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said on Sept. 2 that up to 800,000 Ukrainian children of school age live in Poland, and the majority of them continue to study at Ukrainian schools remotely. The school year begins on Sept. 1 in Poland. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok