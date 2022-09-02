Minister: 185,000 Ukrainian children went to school in Poland this year.
September 2, 2022 3:01 pm
Polish Education Minister Przemysław Czarnek said on Sept. 2 that up to 800,000 Ukrainian children of school age live in Poland, and the majority of them continue to study at Ukrainian schools remotely. The school year begins on Sept. 1 in Poland.
