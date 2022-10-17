Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 17, 2022

externalMilitary: Ukraine downs Iranian kamikaze drone near Mykolaiv.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 25, 2022 6:31 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukrainian air defense shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone operated by Russian troops, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said. Early in the morning, the Russian army hit the center of Odesa with the same type of drones. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok