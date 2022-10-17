Military: Ukraine downs Iranian kamikaze drone near Mykolaiv.
Ukrainian air defense shot down an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone operated by Russian troops, Ukraine's Southern Operational Command said. Early in the morning, the Russian army hit the center of Odesa with the same type of drones.
