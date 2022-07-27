Military: Russia launches 'massive' missile strike on Ukraine's south
July 26, 2022 9:36 am
Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on July 26 that Russian missile strike targeted Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. The attack hit private buildings along the coastline in Odesa Oblast. Port infrastructure and suburban areas were hit in Mykolaiv Oblast. The number of casualties and the scale of damage are being verified.