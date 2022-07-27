Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalMilitary: Russia launches 'massive' missile strike on Ukraine's south

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 9:36 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” reported on July 26 that Russian missile strike targeted Odesa and Mykolaiv oblasts. The attack hit private buildings along the coastline in Odesa Oblast. Port infrastructure and suburban areas were hit in Mykolaiv Oblast. The number of casualties and the scale of damage are being verified.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok