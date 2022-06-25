Miami police launches buy-back of weapons, will hand them over to Ukraine's Armed Forces.
June 22, 2022 5:58 pm
Police have offered $50 for pistols, $100 for shotguns, and $150 for “powerful” rifles such as the AK-47 or AR-15. Police said they did not question the origins of the weapons. According to Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales, police have collected 68 weapons, although only some of them are probably suitable for sending to Ukraine.