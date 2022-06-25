Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, June 25, 2022

externalMiami police launches buy-back of weapons, will hand them over to Ukraine's Armed Forces.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 22, 2022 5:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Police have offered $50 for pistols, $100 for shotguns, and $150 for “powerful” rifles such as the AK-47 or AR-15. Police said they did not question the origins of the weapons. According to Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales, police have collected 68 weapons, although only some of them are probably suitable for sending to Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok