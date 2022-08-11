Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedvedev visits Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast, holds security meeting.

August 11, 2022
Dmitry Medvedev, an ex-president and the deputy chairman of Russia's security council, met with Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasichnyk, leaders of the Kremlin's proxies in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov; Alexander Bortnikov, head of Russia's Federal Security Service, and other high-ranking Russian officials also attended the meeting.

