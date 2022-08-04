Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalMedvedev's account calls for occupying Georgia, Kazakhstan, aide claims it's been hacked.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 1:42 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Russian media reported that Dmitry Medvedev, an ex-president and deputy chairman of Russia' Security Council, had published a post on social network VK saying that Georgia should be merged into Russia. He also said that Kazakhstan is an artificial state, accusing it of launching a "genocide" against Russians and adding that order will be restored there only when Russia interferes. The post was deleted from Medvedev’s account shortly after it was published. Later a Medvedev aide said the account had been hacked. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok