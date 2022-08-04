Russian media reported that Dmitry Medvedev, an ex-president and deputy chairman of Russia' Security Council, had published a post on social network VK saying that Georgia should be merged into Russia. He also said that Kazakhstan is an artificial state, accusing it of launching a "genocide" against Russians and adding that order will be restored there only when Russia interferes. The post was deleted from Medvedev’s account shortly after it was published. Later a Medvedev aide said the account had been hacked.