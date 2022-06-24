Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMedia: Sweden to apply for NATO membership in June.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 13, 2022 2:41 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The application will be submitted at the alliance's Madrid summit, the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper reported on April 13.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok