This item is part of our running news digest

July 12, 2022 7:57 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The businessman who left Ukraine following a deadly traffic incident in February has returned and agreed to undergo DNA testing and come to the Prosecutor General's Office for questioning, Ukrianska Pravda reported. The investigation of the accident which resulted in one death is supposed to establish whether it was Yaroslavsky or his driver behind the wheel.

