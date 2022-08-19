Media: No new German commitments for arms deliveries to Ukraine
This item is part of our running news digest
August 19, 2022 1:51 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
German Die Welt reported, citing its sources in the Ukrainian government, that Ukrainian diplomats have repeatedly asked the German government for commitments for further heavy equipment, to no avail. So far, Germany has delivered 10 self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers and three Mars II artillery rocket systems.