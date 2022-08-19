Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalMedia: No new German commitments for arms deliveries to Ukraine

This item is part of our running news digest

August 19, 2022 1:51 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
German Die Welt reported, citing its sources in the Ukrainian government, that Ukrainian diplomats have repeatedly asked the German government for commitments for further heavy equipment, to no avail. So far, Germany has delivered 10 self-propelled Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers and three Mars II artillery rocket systems.

