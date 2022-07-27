Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalMedia: Germany delays defense weapon delivery to Ukraine, including IRIS-T missiles

This item is part of our running news digest

July 23, 2022 3:13 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

German media outlet Welt, citing anonymous Ukrainian officials, reported that Germany's Economy Ministry approved the Ukrainian government's application to purchase 11 IRIS-T air defense systems, but a final decision is being held up by Germany's Federal Security Council, of which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the head. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok