Media: Germany delays defense weapon delivery to Ukraine, including IRIS-T missiles
July 23, 2022 3:13 pm
German media outlet Welt, citing anonymous Ukrainian officials, reported that Germany's Economy Ministry approved the Ukrainian government's application to purchase 11 IRIS-T air defense systems, but a final decision is being held up by Germany's Federal Security Council, of which German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is the head.