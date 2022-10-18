Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 18, 2022 12:26 am
The information was provided by Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry, as cited by state news agency TASS. Earlier on Oct. 17, Russian media shared a video of the aftermath of a Russian Su-34 military aircraft crashing into a residential building in the town of Yeysk, Krasnodar Krai. 

