Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMcKinsey stops all client service in Russia.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 19, 2022 12:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The consulting company had already announced it would not undertake any new client work in Russia on March 3.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok